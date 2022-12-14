Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting married to beau Vishal Singh? TV actors drop haldi ceremony video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh enjoy haldi ceremony

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, known for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bigg Boss, recently surprised her fans and industry friends when she shared photos and videos from a haldi ceremony. Adorning a yellow outfit, traditional Bengali bangles 'shankha, pola' (that are meant for married women), floral jewellery and beautiful henna, Devoleena’s video with rumoured beau and Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh has taken over the internet.

The actress also flaunted her mehendi while posing with Vishal. While the TV stars have not officially announced their wedding, their viral photos and videos hint that the two are tying the knot, super soon! In one of the pics, Vishal Singh is applying haldi on Devoleena, while she sits with a smiling face and gifts in her lap.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Devoleena too shared videos from the haldi ceremony, wherein she tagged Vishal. The duo dances to 'Chokra Jawan' song as Vishal tightly hugs the Bengali beauty.

