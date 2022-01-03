Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DELNAAZ IRANI Delnaaz Irani tests COVID-19 positive; entire team of 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' isolated & tested

Actor Delnaaz Irani, best known for her role in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', has tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, Delnaaz took to Instagram and revealed that she has quarantined herself at her home after contracting the virus. "Being positive at all times can be dangerous, and I learned it the hard way. Never knew that despite taking so much precaution I would also say this someday, so guys I have tested positive for COVID-19. It started with shivering and high fever on the New Year's eve and soon I found out that I have contracted the virus. As of today, I am experiencing mild symptoms with a little bit of throat pain. I am in home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family," she wrote.

Delnaaz added, "I have been following all the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. I was fully vaccinated but guess COVID leaves none, so would request all of you to not take it lightly. Please follow all safety precautions and protocols and if you are experiencing any symptoms please get yourself checked immediately. Stay safe, take care."

Take a look:

As Delnaaz was shooting for her TV show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' the whole team of the show is being tested and isolated. In a statement, the makers of the show stated, "Actress Delnaaz Irani who is an integral part of the TV show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol."

"Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to,” they added.

Several celebrities including Prem Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

-with ANI inputs