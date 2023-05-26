Boycott Anupamaa: Netizens slam Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show; 'doing bizarre things...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RUPALIGANGULY Netizens slam Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa

Boycott Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show has been one of the highest-rated serials on the TRP list for years now. The Star Plus show started by showing a housewife Anupamaa realizing her worth and standing up on her feet to become financially independent. However, the storyline gradually moved to many breakups, divorces, and extra-marital affairs. Netizens especially aren't happy with the current track and slamming the show on social media.

The boycott trend was till now related to Bollywood movies but now, social media users have started demanding to boycott TV shows as well if the storyline is not up to their expectations. For the unversed, the show is currently featuring the wedding of Anupamaa's son Samar with Dimpy and for the same, the leading actress Rupali Ganguly and her onscreen husband Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia are often seen in different sides.

Reacting to the show, a user wrote, "Exactly I was surprised to see the current track ! She is doing all bizarre things except for wat was actually the concept of the show! Anupama had to become financially independent & here she is stuck in god knws wat ?Anuj character turned to be the worst of all BOYCOTT ANUPAMA." Another said, "Yes Hindu dharm ka majak bna rakha h Stop this show jai shree Ram."

Another quipped, "Anupamaa is an insult to Bharat Desh, the country's culture as well as Hinduism... A married ex husband (Vanraj) and ex-wife (Anupama) doing their son's marriage vidhi's while his current wife (Kavya) watches. An unrelated woman (Maa Yaa) sits for pooja with a married man (Anuj) in front of his wife (Anu). Elders (Leela) asked Anupama to join Vanraj while Hasmukh and Kanta watch all this unfold."

