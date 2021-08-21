Bigg Boss OTT: Rakhi Sawant all set to enter BB house after pulling off 'Spiderwoman' stint

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant recently grabbed everybody's attention when she announced going on a hunger strike because the makers of Bigg Boss OTT didn't invite her to the show. Rakhi, who appeared on the show during its first season had been a frequent visitor throughout the seasons. However, when she wasn't invited to the reality show this season, she went all out to express her disappointment. Rakhi was captured by the paparazzi last week wearing a quirky outfit which happened to be a mixture of Spiderman and Superman's costumes. She walked towards the set entrance of the reality show with a bag but was when refused entry by the security persons outside, she decided to go on a strike and sat on the road. Later, on Saturday, she announced that she'll be seen on the show in the Sunday special episode.

Sharing her excitement about the same, Rakhi posted a video on Instagram. "Dekha Aakhir kaar Bigg Boss ne mujhe bula hi liya .. Meri tapasya safal rahi …… Mein aa rahi hu iss Sunday .. Inn Sab contestants ko batane ki Real OTT toh mein hi hu," she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, before pulling off the 'Spiderwoman' stunt, Rakhi had posted a video on social media expressing her disappointment with the makers of Bigg Boss OTT. She questioned the team on why Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (SidNaaz) were invited to the weekend episode and not her. Captioning her Instagram video, she wrote, "Naaraz Hu Bigg Boss OTT Arey Arey main bahot naaraaz hu Yeh kya hai, show ka naam Bigg Boss OTT and OTT ki queen ko nahi bulaya!! Bigg Boss main aapki pehli patni hu.... Main aa rahi hu."

Here're some pics and video of her from her 'spiderwoman' strike:

'Bigg Boss OTT' marks the 15th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot.

Karan will anchor the show for the six-week run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss', to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.