Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 25 LIVE: Interesting nominations to Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty's chemistry

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 25 LIVE: From Raqesh’s morning kiss to Shamita getting viral to nominations to two sizzling beauties, Moose and Neha in the house turn the screen on fire with a dip in the swimming pool. The house of Bigg Boss is getting too hot to handle, right? Well, while the kiss caught the attention of the viewers, it was a treat to the eyes. Akshara on the other hand had an emotional breakdown because of the backstab that she had to face by Pratik Sahejpal in the Game of Hearts task, yesterday. Well, wait! The twist is yet to come! In case you are interested in what's going to happen tonight, read the LIVE updates here: