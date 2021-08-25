Wednesday, August 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 25 LIVE: Interesting nominations to Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty's chemistry
Live now

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 25 LIVE: Interesting nominations to Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty's chemistry

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 25 LIVE: From Raqesh’s morning kiss to Shamita getting viral to nominations to two sizzling beauties, Moose and Neha in the house turn the screen on fire with a dip in the swimming pool.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2021 20:18 IST
Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 25 LIVE: Interesting nominations to Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty's chemistry
Image Source : PR

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 25 LIVE: Interesting nominations to Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty's chemistry

Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 25 LIVE: From Raqesh’s morning kiss to Shamita getting viral to nominations to two sizzling beauties, Moose and Neha in the house turn the screen on fire with a dip in the swimming pool. The house of Bigg Boss is getting too hot to handle, right? Well, while the kiss caught the attention of the viewers, it was a treat to the eyes. Akshara on the other hand had an emotional breakdown because of the backstab that she had to face by Pratik Sahejpal in the Game of Hearts task, yesterday. Well, wait! The twist is yet to come! In case you are interested in what's going to happen tonight, read the LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT, Aug 25 LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 25, 2021 8:18 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Guess what! Janta has announced their decision and the connection couple, Raqesh and Shamita are saved from the nominations.  

  • Aug 25, 2021 8:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 25, 2021 8:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Did you like Shamita-Raqesh's chemistry? We do!

    India Tv - Raqesh and Shamita

    Image Source : PR

    Raqesh and Shamita

  • Aug 25, 2021 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 25, 2021 8:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Raqesh-Shamita, Pratik-Neha and Milind-Akshara get nominated!

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The wait is over!!! Nishant and Moose are saved from the nominations. But this doesn't end here..Janta will get a chance to save their favorite connection from the nominated ones. 

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nishant and Moose are saved again! Pratik and Neha save them from the nominations. 

     

    India Tv - Pratik and Neha

    Image Source : PR

    Pratik and Neha

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Raqesh and Shamita are the next connection who goes to the confession room for nominations. And, they tear Nishant's and Moose's name. 

    India Tv - Raqesh and Shamita

    Image Source : PR

    Raqesh and Shamita

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The Boss Man and Boss Lady, Zeeshan and Divya...And, guess what? They save Nishant and Moose from the nominations. 

    India Tv - Zeeshan and Divya

    Image Source : PR

    Zeeshan and Divya

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:35 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Contestants are now planning on whom to save and whom to nominate!

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The interchange of connections in the Bigg Boss OTT house created a lot of bittersweet moments between the contestants. And now it's time to nominate them....Nomination starts now. 

    India Tv - Nomination process begins!

    Image Source : PR

    Nomination process begins!

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Look hot and bold Neha Bhasin and cute and sizzling, Muskan Jattna having some fun inside the swimming pool! 

    India Tv - Neha and Moose spend time together in pool

    Image Source : PR

    Neha and Moose spend time together in pool

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Akshara had an emotional breakdown because of the backstab that she had to face by Pratik Sahejpal in the Game of Hearts task, yesterday.

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Well, looks like heartbreak is taking over Akshara's life in the house! Did Pratik's decision was right? Did Akshara will ever forgive Pratik? 

    India Tv - Akshara breaks down in Bigg Boss OTT

    Image Source : PR

    Akshara breaks down in Bigg Boss OTT

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shamita thinks Gaba is taking the game too personally! What do you think?

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Akshara's words hurt Shamita & Neha

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Morning hugs? Morning workouts? No! No!

    Breakfast issue causes tiff between good friends Divya and Nishant.

    India Tv - Morning fights in Bigg Boss

    Image Source : PR

    Morning fights in Bigg Boss

  • Aug 25, 2021 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Fights started early in the morning today when Nishant did not get breakfast.

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News