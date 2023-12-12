Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui makes SHOCKING revelations about his broken marriage

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Munawar Faruqui with his former wife and son

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Munawar Faruqui remains to be one of the most-talked-about contestants of the reality show. The comedian recently made some shocking revelations about his failed marriage and son. In a conversation with Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey, he shared that he was only 14 when his mother died by suicide.

Speaking of his early years, Munawar Faruqui said he moved to Mumbai with his father after his mother's demise and got his job at a utensil store. His family got him married and he had a son within a year.

Munawar Faruqui opens up about his early days in Mumbai

He further shared about his former wife and said, "She got married and I didn’t even know about it. When I called Mikhail home after 10-15 days, I came to know that she already got married. I called Mikhail’s nana to ask whether the news was true. I understood that Mikhail was here with me, and she got married and left. I came to know that she went to another city."

When Aishwarya asked him about his wife leaving their son, he replied, "They both were not attached. Gussa barbad kar deta hai, woh ghar gusse ke wajahse hi barbad hua hai."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 welcomed Korean singer Aoora as a wildcard contestant in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Besides, Sana Raees Khan got evicted.

