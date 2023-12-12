Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: A glimpse into Thalaiva's bond with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan

Follow us on Image Source : X Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan

Legendary actor Rajinikanth is celebrating his 73rd birthday today, December 12. Age is just a number for the actor, as 'Thalaiva' is still one of the most active and energetic action stars in South cinema. The actor has been receiving all the love and affection from his fans around the world on his special day. But not many know that there are many Bollywood celebrities, who are big-time fans of the veteran star. Scroll down to know infamous stories once shared by megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the Kabali actor.

When Aamir Khan said that he is a 'fan' of Rajinikanth

Not many know that Aamir Khan was the first choice of S Shankar for the science-fantasy action film 2.0. He turned down the offer because he thought that no one else can play the lead role in the film better than Rajinikanth. In a chat with ETC Bollywood in 2017, Aamir said, ''Rajini sir felt back then that he wasn’t healthy enough to shoot for the film and suggested that Shankar rope me in. But, when I closed my eyes I could only see Rajini sir in the role, he’s irreplaceable. I’ve read the script, the film will be a super hit. But I didn’t think anyone but him could do it. It was not a tough decision to turn it down because I am his fan.”

When Amitabh Bachchan called Rajinikanth a 'member of family'

During the 50th International Film Festival of India in 2019, Big B talked about the legendary actor and said, ''I think of Rajinikanth ji as a member of my family. We stay in touch and often talk. Sometimes he asks me for advice and vice versa. Sometimes I tell him not to do something but he goes ahead and does it. But thank you Rajini for being with me. You’re an incredible source of inspiration. Such a humble being, he came from such humble beginnings. He inspires us every day.''

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer, which became a huge commercial hit. He will next be seen in Lal Salaam, which is being directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. It will release in cinemas next year.

