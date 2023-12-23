Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain 'slap' wife Ankita Lokhande? Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17 with each passing day is getting intense and interesting. The celebrity couple is going through a rough patch in their relationship. In a shocking incident, a video is now going viral on social media in which Vicky Jain tried to slap his wife Ankita Lokhande. In the video, Vicky Jain gets agitated and almost raised his hand on his wife Ankita. A page on social media shared this and as soon as it was circulated, fans went berserk over the video.

One user wrote, "Vicky ne haath uthaane gaya ankita shock thi baadmein Vicky ne blanket ka bahana banaya tab Ankita ne haan mei haan milai, he was wrong". Another user wrote, "And he’s saying meine blanket pheka. This is so embarrassing for Ankita that even she’s trying to hide it".

This is not the first time they had a major fight. Last time, the couple had an disagreement after Vicky Jain opened up about being married to her. The update was shared on X by the #BiggBoss_Tak handle. It all started when the new wild card contestant Ayesha Khan asked Vicky Jain about married life. In a conversation with Ayesha, Jain said, "I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.”

Ankita Lokhande, who was listening to the conversation, replied to her husband and said, "If your suffer so much then why are you with me. Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you." Earlier, Vicky Jain had once mentioned in the reality show that Ankita Lokhande is an investment, which triggered a backlash on social media.

