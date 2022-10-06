Bigg Boss is disappointed with Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, wants her to step down as captain

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @PSEUDO_1920 Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actress Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, who became the captain of the house on the first day, has failed to manage the things inside the house. Now, Bigg Boss wants her to step down from her position. Bigg Boss said that he's disappointed with the rules of the house being broken repeatedly under her captainship. However, he gave her a chance to save her position by throwing a challenge and announced that the first person to ring the gong in the garden area will qualify as a contender for captaincy.

But before he could finish the sentence, contestant and actor Shalin Bhanot struck the gong. This made Nimrit upset as he didn't wait for her. After being friends on the show, will differences crop up between the two? Only time will tell.

Bigg Boss gave another challenge and asked them to pose by balancing the baskets on their heads. The rest of the housemates were asked to fill items into the basket of the contender they wished to overthrow. Whoeverped dropped the basket would lose the game and the winner will become the captain.

Furthermore, Bigg Boss also gave chances to the nominees including Gori Nagori, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakre, Gautam Vig and Archana Gautam to save themselves from eviction. Like Gori Nagori has to entertain the other contestants with her dance moves and also convince them to shake a leg with her and if she becomes successful she can withdraw one name from the nomination list and save from getting evicted. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh lashes out at Sumbul, Shalin, says they're imitating Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on TV on October 1, and the show has been a topic of discussion amongst many ever since. Recently, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was sidelined by other housemates and she broke down. Also, during the show, a clip showed that the rapper was feeling a bit lonely and isolated and upon seeing this former Bigg Boss contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya came in support of him! He tweeted how he felt lonely like MC Stan when he had entered the house too and that he could resonate well with the rapper's feelings.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors. ALSO READ: KBC14: Abhishek leaves Amitabh Bachchan teary-eyed as he surprises him on birthday special episode

(With IANS inputs)

