Bigg Boss 16: Ex-contestant Manya Singh accused Soundarya Sharma of ruining her career | Details inside

Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up and ex-contestant Manya Singh has gained some headlines by accusing Soundarya Sharma of ruining her career. She has made some serious allegations against her co-contestant. She alleged that Soundarya tried to ruin her image by saying false things about her. According to Manya, they both worked with the same agency and Soundarya made some inappropriate statements to them.

Post her eviction when Manya came on the Krushna Abhishek-hosted show Bigg Buzz where the evicted contestants from Bigg Boss 16 play interesting games and give their opinions about the housemates without any biases, she shared details about her Bigg Boss 16 journey, talked about Soundarya Sharma, and called her relationship with Gautam Vig 'fake'.

It was very much evident that Manya never had good terms with Soundarya inside the Bigg Boss house. In one of the Weekend ka Vaar episodes, she questioned Soundarya's character and blamed her for getting work through the casting couch. "I met Soundarya for the first time in an audition and we didn't have a very warm meeting post the audition. I got to know that she spoke badly about me to my agency, that I was playing the victim card, and for which I had to see a rough phase in my career," said Manya.

Already, contestants inside the Bigg Boss house are calling Soundarya and Gautam's relationship fake and adding to the fuel, Manya also said, "Soundarya and Gautam are trying way too hard to show love for each other in the show but I don't think audiences see genuine love between them. I'm very protective of Gautam, we share a special equation. While I was leaving the house I hugged him and whispered into his ears to take care. I am very much sure that Soundarya is not good for him".

Well, it seems even after getting evicted Manya is not over with the Bigg Boss fever and has continued to put some serious allegations about Soundarya.

