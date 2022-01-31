Bigg Boss 15 winner is Tejasswi Prakash. Actress takes home Rs 40 lakh cash prize

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FIERCETEJA Bigg Boss 15 winner is Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who has worked in TV shows like Swaragini and Pehredaar Piya Ki, has won Bigg Boss 15. The actress lifted the beautiful trophy this year after Salman Khan announced that she received the maximum number of votes. Tejasswi took home the golden trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal became the first runners-up, followed by actor Karan Kundrra on the third spot. Tejasswi has had an interesting journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house. From her romantic relationship with Kundra to the war of words with Shamita Shetty, she managed to grab eyeballs every week.

Tejasswi Prakash had become a household name as Ragini Maheshwari in the show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.' She was later seen showing her daredevil side on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2021. Other than her stint on TV, Tejasswi is also one of the fashionistas of TV. She never fails to leave her Instagram followers amazed with her looks.

While in the Bigg Boss 15 house, she garnered praise for her outspoken personality and the courage to make her opinions known. Her fans loved her relationship with Karan Kundrra and gave them the name 'TejRan.'

On a related note, Nishant Bhat has opted to walk out of the show with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. He was the only contestant among the top five to opt for the money instead of fighting it out till the end. Host Salman Khan termed Nishant's decision and his subsequent eviction as a sad moment in the journey of "Bigg Boss 15". The superstar wished Nishant the very best for his career and said that he had played the game to the best of his capabilities.