Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan loses his cool at Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali over Weekend Ka Vaar

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, superstar-host Salman Khan will be seen losing his calm over contestants Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali for their behaviour in the house. In one of the recent episodes, a physical brawl was triggered between two contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Karan, which became a point of discussion not only among the celebrities but also today's 'Weekend ka Vaar'. For the unversed, Karan picked up co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal by his neck and pinned him to the ground during a task.

On Karan Kundrra's violent action, Salman Khan asked Pratik, why he did not react when he was pinned down by the MTV Love School host. "Pratik jab Karan ne aapko utha ke patka, na aapko gussa aya, na aapne react kiya." To this, he replied he wasn't angry but hurt after the incident.

Then Salman asks Pratik what would have happened if Jay Bhanushali or Ieshaan Sehgaal had done this instead of Karan. Pratik replies that he would have been out of the house.("Bhai mai show see bahar ho chuka hota shayad, ye (Karan) voh insaan nhi hai jiske uppar mai chadh pau.")

Realising his mistake, Karan breaks down in tears during the conversation and says, "Jo mene kiya woh I think mujhe apne upar bhi bahot kharab lag raha hai. Mein Pratik se nahi expect kar sakta tha ki usne mere BB points jo hain kharab kiye. Mujhe woh bahot hurt hua kyunki woh Pratik tha. Sahi baat mein pehle bhi uss se ke thi ki woh mujhe affect karta hai." He further apologises to Pratik. Watch the video here:

On the other hand, Salman Khan also slammed Jay Bhanushali for his behaviour in 'access all area ticket task.' He said that Jay's principles for saving the amount from the prize money was 100% fake and the latter was just trying to save his image which wasn't required. Superstar-host said "The prize money was Bigg Boss’, why were you so strongly taking a stand to save your image?" adding "Ye aapko le doobega."

In the previous task, Jay was determined to win the full prize money without facing any deduction by going into the main house. He also stopped Pratik Sehajpal from completing the task. However, when Vishwasuntree asked junglewasis to give up 25 lacs to enter the main house or leave, Jay changed his mind and agreed to give up the BB15 prize money. Thus, at the end of the task, the prize money was reduced to zero.