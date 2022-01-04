Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia reacts to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's intimacy; slams Devoleena

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEJRANLOVE20 Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia reacts to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's intimacy

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's chemistry and love inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has been the topic of discussion online and in the house. While TejRan fans can't stop gushing about their favourite couple, in one of the recent episodes, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen condemning their intimacy in the show. She was heard saying that their moment made others 'uncomfortable'. Slamming Devoleena for the same, evicted BB15 contestant Rajiv Adatia took to Twitter handle and expressed his opinion, saying "Why is Devoleena so concerned about what Karan and Teju are doing! They are both in the limits and have not done anything wrong! Live and let others live! @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi."

However, even Rakhi Sawant warned Tejasswi of getting cosy with Karan on national television. She told Tejasswi that she should not cross a boundary when she cuddles and hugs Karan as it makes others feel uncomfortable. Responding to this, Tejasswi said she is responsible and is aware that her family is watching.

Earlier, Devoleena told Rakhi Sawant about Tejasswi Prakash's boyfriend outside the house. Rakhi, then revealed this to Karan who was stunned upon hearing it. The actor later confronted Tejasswi and asked if this is the same person about whom they'd discussed earlier. The actress replied that it's the same terrible relationship she was in and she has no idea about whom Devoleena and Rakhi are talking about.

Understanding Teja, Karan Kundrra says, "If we've had this discussion earlier, then it doesn't matter to us." Later, Devoleena told Teja that the alleged news about her having a boyfriend outside is all over the media. Tejasswi is shocked over the same and asked, "Who is it? kab paida hua? (When was he born) I don't care. I know what I am doing, mujhe fark nahin padta" (I don't care).