Sunday, November 21, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan to announce big twist on Weekend Ka Vaar; only 5 celebs to go in finale
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan to announce big twist on Weekend Ka Vaar; only 5 celebs to go in finale

On Bigg boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will announce that no eviction will happen this week, however in the next 24 hours, only the top 5 contenders will be left standing. Rest all will be eliminated. Find out what's in store on Weekend Ka Vaar with Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates here:

New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2021 21:16 IST
The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will be full of surprises. Host and superstar Salman Khan will announce wild card entrants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bhichukale. He will also be welcoming Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In addition to this, he will interact with John Abraham and his 'Satyamev Jayate 2' co-star Divya Khosla Kumar. 

Also, Salman Khan will announce that no eviction will happen this week, however in the next 24 hours, only the top 5 contenders will be left standing. Rest all will be eliminated. Find out what's in store on Weekend Ka Vaar with Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates here: 

 

  • Nov 21, 2021 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bharti Sharma and Haarsh Limbachiyaa join Salman

  • Nov 21, 2021 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Karan gets a pass from Tejasswai Prakash, Umar Riaz. 

  • Nov 21, 2021 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Jay Bhanushali gives a pass to Shamita Shetty and fail to Simba Nagpal. As for Shamita Rajiv Adatia passes and Simba fails.

  • Nov 21, 2021 9:02 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman Khan gives tasks to the contestants in which they have to pass and fail one housemate each on the basis of their performance inside the house and contribution to the show. This creates a verbal spat between the contestants as they start sharing their opinions about each other.

