Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan to announce big twist on Weekend Ka Vaar; only 5 celebs to go in finale

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will be full of surprises. Host and superstar Salman Khan will announce wild card entrants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bhichukale. He will also be welcoming Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In addition to this, he will interact with John Abraham and his 'Satyamev Jayate 2' co-star Divya Khosla Kumar.

Also, Salman Khan will announce that no eviction will happen this week, however in the next 24 hours, only the top 5 contenders will be left standing. Rest all will be eliminated. Find out what's in store on Weekend Ka Vaar with Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates here: