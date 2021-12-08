Wednesday, December 08, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Rift between Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash over Ticket to Finale task
Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Rift between Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash over Ticket to Finale task

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 will witness heated arguments emerging in the house during the 'Ticket To Finale' task. While a war of words will result in creating a rift among the VIPs Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale. It will also create differences between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

India TV Entertainment Desk
December 08, 2021 22:28 IST
Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Rift between Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash over Ticket to Finale task
Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Rift between Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash over Ticket to Finale task

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 will witness a fight among the housemates during the Ticket to Finale task. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai will get into a heated argument with Abhijit Bichukale during the task. While this war of words will result in creating a rift among the VIPs. Meanwhile, it will also created differences between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Karan is willing to win the task at any cost and doesn't matter whosever comes in his way, Karan is sure to defeat him or her and move forward. His attitude hurts Tejasswi and she says: "We can't move ahead."

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 live December 8

  • Dec 08, 2021 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Devoleena looses calm after being targeted for being partial

    Devoleena after being targeted for being partial, gets angry and says: "Rashami, I'm losing it." In fact she in turn targets Abhijit Bichukale that he was the one who was doing back-stabbing against others. Rashami and Rakhi also blame him and this creates a fight between them. What happens next is to be seen.

  • Dec 08, 2021 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    VIP's remove Abhijit Bichukale's name from Ticket to finale task

    In the first round of Ticket to Finale Task, Abhijit Bichukale became the first VIP to get eliminated from the race of the finalists. Devoleena announced his name. Abhijit says that he will get more chances and finale is far away.  

  • Dec 08, 2021 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Bigg Boss announces VIP's cannot cancel the task

    Devoleena announces that no one is the winner in the first round of the task. 'Bigg Boss' also agrees but he gives a shocking decision. He says they can not cancel any round and also deduct 10 lakhs from VIP's amount. And this decision by 'Bigg Boss' results in an argument between the VIPs

  • Dec 08, 2021 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Devoleena announces that no one is the winner in the task

    Devoleena announces that no one is the winner in the task. Non VIP's ask Rakhi Swant to play for herself. Umar tells Rashami to play for herself and not for her friends. Tejasswi announces that she cannot understand why other VIP's are not using their brain. 

  • Dec 08, 2021 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Devoleena tells Rakhi Sawant to disqualify first round

    Devoleena can be seen telling Rakhi Sawant to disqualify the first round. She tells Rashami and Rakhi that she has found a point to prove her point. She says Nishant has not been peddling in the round. 

  • Dec 08, 2021 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Ticket To Finale task begins in house

Bigg Boss 15

