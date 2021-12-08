Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Rift between Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash over Ticket to Finale task

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 will witness a fight among the housemates during the Ticket to Finale task. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai will get into a heated argument with Abhijit Bichukale during the task. While this war of words will result in creating a rift among the VIPs. Meanwhile, it will also created differences between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Karan is willing to win the task at any cost and doesn't matter whosever comes in his way, Karan is sure to defeat him or her and move forward. His attitude hurts Tejasswi and she says: "We can't move ahead."