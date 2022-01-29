Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANCHALXTWEETS Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan & Shehnaaz Gill's emotional 'hug' on stage made SidNaaz fans numb

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale this weekend. One of the guests at the star-studded event will be Shehnaaz Gill, who will pay tribute to the late actor and winner of season 13 Sidharth Shukla. In a latest promo of the show, as Shehnaaz met Salman Khan on the stage, could not hold back her tears. She got emotional seeing Salman and hugged him tightly. The Dabangg actor too went weak on his emotions as tears rolled down his eyes. As soon as the video went viral, SidNaaz fan were numb to see the two in tears and consoled them in the comment section.

Take a look:

Also, Shehnaaz Gill will be performing on her tribute song for Sidharth 'Tu Yaheen Hai.' Recently, the makers dropped a promo video of her performance. "@shehnaazgill banane aa rahi hai grand finale aur bhi special with her heart touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla," they wrote in the caption. The short video, features Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s adorable moments from Bigg Boss season 13. Shehnaaz's voice is heard in the background as she says, "Dear Sidharth mere liye toh tu hmesha yhin hai."

While Shehnaaz and Sidharth never officially spoke about their relationship, rumours were rife that they were dating and were planning to get married. The bond, the duo shared was one of the highlights of Salman Khan hosted show. However, the landscape for the actress changed after Sidharth passed away suffering a massive heart attack last year. For the unversed, the song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ was released by Shehnaaz Gill as a tribute to Sidharth Shukla after his sudden death.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill.