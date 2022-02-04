Bigg Boss 15: Are Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz dating? Here's what actress has to say

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz

Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz became the talk of the town after the duo appeared together in Bigg Boss 15. Fans have been loving the pair and constant want to know if Rashami and Umar are dating each other. However, clearing the air about their relationship status, the actress spoke to a media outlet saying they are 'good friends'.

"I don’t understand this... can't a girl and a boy cannot be friends? I know people like our jodi but Umar and I are very clear. We are good friends and we like each other's sensibilities. Yes, we share a very good bond. But if there is someone in my life, I will be open about it,” E Times quoted the actress as saying.

Rashami and Umar got much attention in Bigg Boss 15 when Rashami went on to express her feelings for Umar during a task. It happened during an argument when Devoleena said to Rashami that if she liked Umar Riaz, why didn't she dare to say this to him. To answer Devoleena, Rashami walked up to Umar, held his face and said: "I love you."

However, later when Tejasswi asked Rashami if she really liked Umar. Rashami replied that she never thought about it, but yes, she connected well with him.

The duo who garnered a massive fanbase because of their friendship is lovingly called 'UmRash' by fans. Recently, Rashami took to Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing with Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia on the song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The video went viral on social media.

Also, Rashami and Umar made a public appearance as they attended BB15's co-contestant Shamita Shetty's birthday bash together. The duo posed together for the paparazzi. Rashami looked stunning as she opted for a white off-shoulder dress while Umar looked dapper in a white shirt with black denim.