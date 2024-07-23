26 days of Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone's fire sequence draws parallel with Padmaavat jauhar scene

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's stills from Padmaavat and Kalki 2898 AD

When Deepika Padukone, portraying the pregnant Sumathi, courageously traversed the tunnel amidst engulfing flames, audiences witnessed a cinematic moment destined to become timeless and iconic. Director Nag Ashwin in one of his interviews also mentioned that the fire scene in Kalki 2898 AD is his most favourite scene from the film. It’s the 26th day of the film’s release and with a soaring box office collection surpassing 1000 crores worldwide, one scene that continues to attract all claps in the theatres is Deepika Padukone’s iconic fire scene baring her bump.

Despite the passage of time since its release, this sequence continues to fascinate audiences and garner acclaim, reminiscent of Deepika’s memorable ‘jauhar’ scene in ‘Padmaavat’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali - in theatres and on social media. Many times, hailed as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones. Moreover, netizens also got reminded of DP's debut film Om Shanti Om as Shanti Priya almost died in the fire during the past timeline.

Deepika Padukone's fire scenes also drew comparisons to GOT

The comparison drawn to the character Khaleesi from ‘Game of Thrones’ underscores the impact of Deepika's performance, globally. Just as Khaleesi commands dragons with an air of authority and mystique, Deepika's characters wield their forms of power and allure, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. It is again and again proven, how Deepika and fire have a connection with the visuals when it came to Jauhar, creating an iconic visual and the same is happening in the theatres with her film Kalki 2898 AD. Her being pregnant on and off screen makes it even more iconic and as Nag Ashwin recently shared in his recent interview, “There is no Kalki without Deepika”, the audience's excitement has only peaked in theatres when they witnessed the most-talked-about scene as the footfall continues to be a testimony to the success that the film is basking in, worldwide.

