Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 delivers franchise-best Day 1 collection, records 334% jump over Part 2

Drishyam: The Conclusion has opened far ahead of the first two films in the Hindi franchise, collecting Rs 66.75 crore on Day 1 in India. The third instalment has recorded a 334% rise over Drishyam 2 and delivered the biggest opening in the franchise so far.

Drishyam 3 leaves previous franchise openings behind

The third instalment titled Drishyam: The Conclusion has made a striking start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the Ajay Devgn-led film collected Rs 66.75 crore net in India on its opening day, more than four times the Day 1 figure of Drishyam 2. The jump from Rs 15.38 crore to Rs 66.75 crore works out to 333.94%, or roughly 334%.

The film has also comfortably gone past the opening-day numbers of both earlier Hindi films. Its Rs 66.75 crore start is now the franchise's biggest Day 1 collection by a considerable distance. Sacnilk's current all-time Hindi opening-day list places Drishyam 3 at Rs 66.75 crore.

From Rs 5.85 crore to Rs 66.75 crore

The growth becomes clearer when the three films are placed together. The 2015 release Drishyam, also starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, opened with Rs 5.85 crore net in India. Seven years later, Drishyam 2 took the franchise's opening to Rs 15.38 crore.

Drishyam 3, released on October 2, has now taken that figure to Rs 66.75 crore. In other words, the third film's opening is around 4.34 times that of Drishyam 2 and more than 11 times the first film's Day 1 collection.

The worldwide opening was also close to the Rs 100 crore mark. Sacnilk lists Rs 80.10 crore as the India gross and Rs 15 crore from overseas, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 95.10 crore on Day 1.

Drishyam 3 collection so far

The strong opening has continued into Saturday. Sacnilk's live figures show Drishyam: The Conclusion had collected Rs 29.65 crore net on Day 2 as of around 6 pm on October 3, taking its India net total to Rs 91.65 crore. The India gross stood at Rs 109.39 crore at that point, although the Day 2 figure was still live and subject to revision.

With the first two days still being updated, the film is already within striking distance of the Rs 100 crore India net mark. Its final weekend total will depend on the completed Day 2 and Sunday figures.

Hindi Drishyam 3 is not a remake of the Malayalam ending

There is another point that sets the Hindi Drishyam 3 apart from the Malayalam franchise. The Hindi film is not simply following the same story and screenplay as Mohanlal's Drishyam 3.

Ajay Devgn had earlier said that the Hindi version has a different screenplay, while director Abhishek Pathak confirmed that the Hindi franchise takes a different route from its Malayalam counterpart. The Hindi film also marks the conclusion of Vijay Salgaonkar's story, with the makers confirming that there will not be a fourth part in the Hindi series.

That distinction is important for the third film because audiences familiar with the Malayalam franchise are not watching an identical version of the same conclusion. The Hindi team has made changes to the story while retaining the central characters and world of the earlier films.

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