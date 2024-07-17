Anupama Update: Can Anu stop Kinjal from becoming 'Choti Anupama' of Shah family?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Can Anu stop Kinjal from becoming 'Choti Anupama' of Shah family?

TV serial Anupama witnessed a leap in its storyline. In the show, Anupama will be seen arriving at the Asha Bhawan, where she lives with Bapuji and others. Whereas Vanraj Shah, her ex-husband is now a rich person and his children are enjoying a lavish lifestyle. Baa too lives with Vanraj and his children. The audience in the previous episode saw Anu running Asha Bhawan. On the other hand, Vanraj is trying to get the Asha Bhavan ashram's property so that he can build a penthouse on that land. It will be interesting to see how far can he go to take the ownership of land to get the property for the penthouse. During all this continuous drama and twist in the show, Baa and Bapuji are also separated. Scroll down to know what is going to happen next!

Anupama to meet Anuj whereas the drunk Toshu gets angry at Baa

Anupama will be going to the temple in the upcoming episode where Anuj is also there playing the flute in his fakir style. The flute's voice attracts her and she starts to follow the direction of the sound. Well, she has no idea that the person who is playing the flute is none other than Anuj. However, Indra ji takes Anu from there. On the other side, a drunk Toshu comes in the morning to Shah house after a party. He starts shouting Kinjal's name and then Baa comes and starts to scold him. Shockingly, Toshu gets angry at Baa.

Hasmukh and Bala look for a job

The viewers will see Hasmukh and Bala go on to look out for a job so that they can protect Asha Bhavan. Both of them decide to hide this thing from Anupama. Also, Hasmukh and Bala recall their love and family at this time. Later it will be shown that Anu along with her young lawyer and Indraji comes home. She decides to look after the catering work at the Bhavan.

Anupama stops Kinjal from becoming 'Choti Anupama'.

As the serial goes on, Kinjal will be seen nearly surviving an accident. While picking up the bags she falls as Kinjal returns home with the children after picking them up from school. At this moment, Anu comes and handles her. She stops Kinjal from becoming the 'Choti Anupama' of the Shah house. Later on, Anupama and Vanraj will be seen arguing on the road.

