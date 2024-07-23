Rajasthan Royals likely to rope in Rahul Dravid as head coach ahead of IPL 2025: Report

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rahul Dravid has been involved with the Rajasthan Royals in the past, both as a player and a mentor

Rajasthan Royals might get the first-mover advantage in terms of getting the services of the T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid as the former India head coach is likely to become the next head coach of the inaugural champions, as per reports. Dravid, who recently completed his stint with the Indian men's team, ended his 2.5-year tenure with a trophy in his cabinet, his second as the head coach after winning the Under-19 World Cup trophy in 2018 with the Prithvi Shaw-led side.

As per a report in the Times of India, Dravid is likely to return to the Rajasthan Royals' camp this time as a head coach, having been relieved of his India duties ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. "Talks are going on between RR and Dravid, and an announcement in this regard is around the corner," a reliable source in the know-how of the development was quoted in the report.

Dravid was involved with the Rajasthan Royals in the past as a mentor in 2014 and 2015 when the side qualified for the playoffs. Dravid had a successful stint as the captain of the Royals as well in 2013 where he took his side to the playoffs in the IPL and to the final of the now-defunct Champions League T20.

The T20 World Cup title has added a glorious silverware to Dravid's illustrious CV and the Royals, who had a great squad in the three-year cycle, would hope to clinch that elusive title under him. However, Dravid's likely appointment raises questions over Kumar Sangakkara's role, which is uncertain now, as the former Sri Lankan captain served as Director of Cricket as well as the coach of the franchise.

Sangakkara is currently the Director of Cricket for all three franchises of Royals, which includes Paarl in SA20 and Barbados in CPL. The Royals lost the second qualifier in the 2024 edition, having reached the final of the IPL in 2022.