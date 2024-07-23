Kamala Harris wins enough delegates to secure Democratic presidential nomination, to take on Trump

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her Presidential Campaign headquarters.

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris's path to replace President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination became more clear as she won the support of a majority of delegates ahead of the Democratic National Convention next month, according to sources. Biden's surprise exit from the presidential race and his endorsement of Harris made her the first official of Indian and African heritage to contest on a major party's ticket.

An Associated Press survey of delegates showed she had the support of 2,538 delegates, well beyond the 1,976 needed to win the vote of the delegates in the coming weeks. Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said on Monday the party will deliver a presidential nominee by August 7. Delegates could still change their minds by then, but nobody else received any votes in the AP survey, and 57 delegates said they were undecided.

This means that Harris is more likely to take on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has spent the last year-and-a-half viciously attacking Biden, ridiculing his policies and mocking his fumbles. Trump's campaign called it a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to "defeat not just one Democrat nominee for president, but two in the same year."

Harris sets fundraising record

In a boost for the Democrats, Harris' campaign made a new fundraising record on Monday (local time) as her team raised over $81 million within 24 hours as the party leaders are overwhelmingly backing her to take on Republican candidate Donald Trump. The massive haul made in the 24-hour period since Biden's announcement includes money raised across the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees and is the largest 24-hour fundraising by either side in the 2024 campaign.

This came hours after Future Forward, the largest super PAC in Democratic politics, announced it had secured $150 million in commitments over the same period from donors who were “previously stalled, uncertain or uncommitted", according to a senior adviser. Some fundraisers were reluctant after Biden's poor debate performance on June 27 raised concerns among Democrats over his age and mental fitness.

The campaign said over 8,88,000 grassroots donors made donations in the past 24 hours, 60 per cent of whom made their first contribution of the 2024 cycle. "There is a groundswell behind Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is terrified because he knows his divisive and unpopular agenda can't stand up to the vice president's record and vision for the American people," Munoz added.

VP challenges Trump, praises Biden

In her first speech, Vice President Harris launched a scathing attack on Trump, saying he wants to "take the country backwards" by weakening the middle class and failed tax policies. She also recounted her role as a prosecutor, saying, "In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds -- predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So, hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type."

Harris said building up the middle class would be at the center of her presidency along with other priorities including gun control and reproductive rights. Harris emphasised her commitment to uniting the Democratic Party to defeat Trump, highlighting her diverse background and generational contrast with Trump. She has been vocal on abortion rights, a critical issue for younger voters.

The Trump campaign responded to Harris' comments. "Kamala Harris is just as incompetent as Joe Biden and even more liberal," said Karoline Leavitt, the campaign's national press secretary. "Not only does Kamala need to defend her support of Joe Biden’s failed agenda over the past four years, she also needs to answer for her own terrible weak-on-crime record in California."

Harris lauded Biden for his service to the country. At a White House event to honor college athletes earlier on Monday, she said: "Joe Biden's legacy over the last three years is unmatched in modern history." As a presidential candidate, she would offer a vivid generational and cultural contrast.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Kamala Harris sets fundraising record ahead of Democratic convention, raises $81 million in 24 hours