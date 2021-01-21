Thursday, January 21, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 14: Twitter thinks Nikki Tamboli was 'savage' in ugly fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Just when Nikki Tamboli flipped during the recent Bigg Boss 14 task and supported the other team which had Rubina Dilaik, many housemates were irked. Devoleena Bhattacharjee bashed Nikki and the duo got involved in a war of words. Twitter thinks Nikki was 'savage' in her comeback. Do you agree?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2021 9:06 IST
Twitter thinks Nikki Tamboli ruled in ugly fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Bigg Boss 14 contestants have clearly been divided into two groups who do not see eye to eye with each other. During the recent task for the luxury budget, viewers witnessed another ugly fight. This time it was Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli locking horns. Just when Nikki flipped during the task and supported the other team which had Rubina Dilaik, many housemates were irked. Devoleena was the one who bashed Nikki and the duo got involved in a war of words. While Devoleena called out names, Nikki brought the 'Me Too' issue that Devoleena happened to have used against Sidharth Shukla in BB13.

The fight peaked the interest of the Bigg Boss lovers who were all praise for Nikki Tamboli. One Twitter user said, "If Nikki wants to play for her friends, What is wrong in that? Rahul Vaidya and Ali never supported her, and everyone tries to provoke her and when she retaliates she is called Badtameez?@nikkitamboli is never afraid to fight for herself. She owned the episode." Another tweeted, "Everyone wants #NikkiTamboli to back in form .earlier whrn she flipped everyone enjoyed it but now everyone calling her dhokebaz? Why ? Coz she is supporting #RubinaDiliak .Its her choice nobody forced her or told her to flip."

Check out the reactions here-

During the task, Nikki Tamboli entered the bedroom which was considered a rule break. On this, Devoleena said, "If Nikki is not coming out, then I am going in. Uski Tamboli vamboli yahin pe nikal dungi main." Even after this, Nikki kept teasing Devo and said, "Pichu pichu aa gayi"

