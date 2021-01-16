Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan asks Rubina Dilaik if husband Abhinav Shukla let her down, she says 'yes'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Salman Khan asks Rubina Dilaik if husband Abhinav Shukla let her down, she says 'yes'

In today's episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' host Salman Khan will be seen addressing the two major issues of the week. From the heated argument between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik to a tiff between the 'Shakti' actress and her husband, both the issues will be talked about in WKV. The promo video dropped by the makers show the superstar schooling Abhinav Shukla for not taking a stand in the house. The actor claimed that Abhinav was not with his wife when she needed him the most. He also pointed out that Abhinav’s behaviour towards Rubina is not right these days.

In a promo video, Salman says “Abhinav, jab aapki biwi ko apki sabse zada zarurat thi, tab aapne beech raste chor diya. Aapka salook Rubina ke saath sahi nahi jaa raha aaj kal.”

He further asked Rubina, "Rubina, do you feel your husband is letting you down?" To which she replies "Yes, sir."

Today, we will see some fans having a video call with their favourite contestants as they put forward their questions to them. A Bigg Boss fan then asks Sonali Phogat if she lost her cool after being nominated, as she has been abusing and threatening people.

After the call Sonali faces the wrath of Salman as he asks her about the abusive word she used. Sonali repeated the word and said that Rubina dragged her daughter into it. Salman then replies that Rubina did not drag Sonali's child into the fight rather Sonali abused someone's daughter.

The host also scolds Sonali for her violent and irrational behaviour inside the house. Next, Nikki says that Sonali is often threatening her or people in the house saying, "Mere bande bahar dekh lenge."

Salman is seen irked by the statement and asks, "Kya dekh lenge aapke bande bahar?" What will your people from outside will do?"

Sonali then denies making any such threats.

