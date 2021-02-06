Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant slammed for crossing limits, host Salman Khan opens exit door for her

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Rakhi Sawant slammed for crossing limits by host Salman Khan

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has been in the headline throughout last week for her antics. Her ugly fight with Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla as well as her tiff with Nikki Tamboli irked the netizens after the dancer-actress crossed her line. Many Bigg Boss 14 lovers beleived that in the name of entertainment, Rakhi Sawant has stooped down to a low level. While host Salman Khan has till now supported Rakhi's entertainment, the latest promo shows how the superstar is also annoyed with her behavior. He can be seen lashing out at Rakhi and telling her that this is not the kind of entertainment the show needs. He also gets the main door opened for her if she doesn't stop her antics.

The Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo began with host Salman Khan lashing out at the housemate for calling out names and places and saying that everything is being done for 'content.' During a fight, Nikki Tamboli had called Rakhi Sawant's make-up a 'Lokhandwala brand.' Salman said, "Lokhandwala, tum kaha se Chand se aye ho (Where have you come from, the moon)?"

He added, "Ye kyu sunayi deta hai is season ke andar ki content ke liye kar rahe ho. Kya mai ye content ke liye kar raha hu? Bhad me gaya content! Jo harkatein ho rahi hai ghar ke andar, aaplog bol rahe hain aur wahi humlog dikha rahe hain. (Why is it heard this season that everything is done for content. Am I doing this for content? May content go to hell! Whatever you are saying, we are showing to the viewers)."

Later, Salman Khan summoned Rakhi Sawant to the theatre room and expressed his disappointment in her. He said, "Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho... Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai to humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti to, aap is waqt ye show chor kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye (You accuse people a lot and question them.. I have also supported you but if this is entertainment, we don't need this entertainment If you cannot stop yourself from crossing limits but you can leave the show now. Please open the door)"

Bigg Boss 14 is very close to the finale week now and in the upcoming week, the contestants will be given a chance to participate in the Ticket to Finale task. However, Rubina Dilaik will not be participating as punishment for throwing water on housemate Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi, in an episode, tagged Rubina's husband and housemate Abhinav Shukla as "tharki" (pervert). Rubina then threw a bucket of water on Rakhi for badmouthing her husband. As an outcome, Rubina got nominated till the finale week.