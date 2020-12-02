Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik out of Salman Khan's show post fight with Rubina Dilaik? Watch video

Television actress Kavita Kaushik has left the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 after having a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik. Noticing that certain housemates in the show were not abiding by the house rules, Bigg Boss decided to intervene. Bigg Boss announced that those contestants who do not wish to follow the rules can leave the house. With this, he opened the doors.

At this time, Kavita and Rubina were having an epic showdown. The fight between turned ugly as both refused to step down. Eventually, Kavita stormed out of the house as the main door of the show was open due to the finale week task.

The promo was shared by the official Instagram handle of the channel with caption, "Aaj hogi @rubinadilaik aur @ikavitakaushik ke beech jung! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Catch it before TV on @vootselect."

Kavita's sudden exit left the housemates in shock.

Meanwhile, Rubina's recent disclosure about her and Abhinav's divorce plans left everyone including their fans shocked. In a recent episode she revealed that the two of them gave each other six months and were about to separate in November but it was because of BB that they are staying under one roof.

-With IANS inputs