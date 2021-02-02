Tuesday, February 02, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Feb 2 HIGHLIGHTS: Nomination process begins with high drama; Rahul Vaidya tears Abhinav's name

In today's episode, the nomination process begins with high drama. The contestants had to tear the name of the housemate they wish to nominate from the book, giving an apt reason.

New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2021 23:47 IST
Bigg Boss 14
The Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is becoming saucy with each passing day. With the nomination process around the corner, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to put forth their best game. In today's episode, the day will begin with intense planning, strategy making and plotting amongst the housemates. The drama continues as the contestants have to tear the name of the housemate they wish to nominate from the book, giving an apt reason. While Aly Goni will be seen discussing the nominations with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli will discuss it with Rubina Dilaik. Rahul tears off the page into pieces that has Abhinav Shukla written on it, citing that he dislikes him and that Abhinav has lost his mind.

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi is crying in front of Devoleena as she expresses her feeling. 

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi says Abhinav 'I LOVE YOU'.

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:27 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi has lost her 'Sheru'

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:24 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav is telling Nikki to stick to Rahul

     

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:17 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly Goni is telling everyone that Rakhi Sawant is very smart.

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:11 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    All the contestants, apart from Rahul Vaidya, are nominated. 

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena saves Rahul from Nominations. 

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:05 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya are discussing If Nikki will save the latter or not. 

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly Goni saves Rahul Vaidya. 

  • Feb 02, 2021 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Feb 02, 2021 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul tears off the page into pieces that has Abhinav Shukla written on it.

  • Feb 02, 2021 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina and Abhinav are discussing and making strategies for the nomination task. 

  • Feb 02, 2021 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi also wants Abhinav to be saved.

  • Feb 02, 2021 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi Sawant saves Abhinav

  • Feb 02, 2021 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi is the third one to go. She breaks down in tears seeing Abhinav's name there. 

  • Feb 02, 2021 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arshi and Devoleena are at a war of words.

  • Feb 02, 2021 10:43 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav goes second and chooses to save himself. 

  • Feb 02, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina chooses to save Abhinav Shukla. 

  • Feb 02, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The nomination task continues. Rubina is the first one to go to the library and save a contestant. 

