Bigg Boss 14 Feb 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Rahul Vaidya gets upset with Aly Goni; Paras Chhabra makes entry in house

In today's episode Paras Chhabra also entered the house as Devoleena's connection. We also saw Rahul Vaidya getting upset with Aly Goni during the task. Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Diliak also get into a verbal spat.

New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2021 23:59 IST
Bigg Boss stirred the house with the mid-week eviction on Tuesday. Abhinav Shukla has been eliminated and now only six contestants are left. Recently, some more celebrities were brought into the house as contestants' connections, for giving a new twist to the show. Undoubtedly, this has created more drama in the house. During the ticket to finale task, we saw housemates get into arguments and fights. A major fight took place between Nikki Tambili and Rahul Vaidya. Nikki is seen spoiling Rahul's game. In today's episode Paras Chhabra also entered the house as Devoleena's connection. We also saw Rahul Vaidya getting upset with Aly Goni during the task. Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Diliak also get into a verbal spat. 

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:45 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:42 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rahul Vaidya upset with Aly Goni

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:39 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant gets into verbal fight

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:28 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant becomes next contestant to get out of the task

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:25 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Paras Chhabra announces Nikki Tamboli out of the ticket to finale task

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nikki Tamboli warns housemates that she will destroy everyone's barrel in the game

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:09 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Toshi Sabri gets in an argument

  • Feb 10, 2021 11:02 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Feb 10, 2021 10:59 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Feb 10, 2021 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Jyotika Dilaik and Jaan Kumar Sanu teams up for the task

  • Feb 10, 2021 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

  • Feb 10, 2021 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Bigg Boss announces Ticket To Finale task

  • Feb 10, 2021 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Paras Chhabra, Rakhi Sawant discuss Pavitra Punia

  • Feb 10, 2021 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Paras Chhabra enters the house as Devoleena's connection

  • Feb 10, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant volunteers to do household chores

  • Feb 10, 2021 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

