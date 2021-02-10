Bigg Boss 14 Feb 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Rahul Vaidya gets upset with Aly Goni; Paras Chhabra makes entry in house

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Feb 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Rahul Vaidya gets upset with Aly Goni; Paras Chhabra enters house

Bigg Boss stirred the house with the mid-week eviction on Tuesday. Abhinav Shukla has been eliminated and now only six contestants are left. Recently, some more celebrities were brought into the house as contestants' connections, for giving a new twist to the show. Undoubtedly, this has created more drama in the house. During the ticket to finale task, we saw housemates get into arguments and fights. A major fight took place between Nikki Tambili and Rahul Vaidya. Nikki is seen spoiling Rahul's game. In today's episode Paras Chhabra also entered the house as Devoleena's connection. We also saw Rahul Vaidya getting upset with Aly Goni during the task. Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Diliak also get into a verbal spat.

Bigg Boss 14 Feb 10 HIGHLIGHTS