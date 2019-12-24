Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
Bigg Boss 13: Video of Paras Chhabra without wig goes viral

Have you seen Paras Chhabra without his wig inside the Bigg Boss 13 house?

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 24, 2019 14:03 IST
 A video of Paras Chhabra, a contestant of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 13", seen without his wig has taken the social media by storm. In a latest episode of the show, Paras was seen roaming around the washroom area of the "Bigg Boss" house sans his wig.

Paras's wig had earlier come off in a previous episode during a task. That video too went viral and "Abra ka Dabra-- Paras Chhabra" was massively trolled on social media.

One user took to Twitter, where he shared the video and captioned it: "Jub Meetha #ParasChhabra ki wig udh gyi thi."

"Bigg Boss 13", which airs on Colors channels, currently is in news over the vitriolic verbal spat between co-contestants Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai.

The show also features Shehnaz Gill, Aseem Riaz, Mahira Sharma, and Shefali Jariwal among many others.

