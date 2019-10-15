Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13: Monkeys scare Rashami, Devoleena and Mahira Sharma. Seen the video?

Rashami Desai, Mahira and Devoleena Bhattacharjee inside Bigg Boss 13 got shocked when few monkeys stepped into the garden area.

October 15, 2019
Bigg Boss 13: Monkeys scare Rashami, Devoleena and Mahira Sharma. Seen the video?

Bigg Boss 13 is a madhouse. Inviting the celebrities from various walks of life, the show began on September 29 and has been entertaining the audience from day one. Be it the luxury budget task, the nomination task, a petty fight or anything else, everything plays a major role in making the show a hit. Well, it seems that not just the contestants but even monkeys are interested to know what is going on inside the show. 

Yes, that’s true. In recent video footage, the contestants are seen chilling by the side of the pool enjoying the weather when suddenly a few monkeys appear on the scene. Asim Riaz teases Devoleena and says that they are here to take the queen while Mahira Sharma asks Paras to hide the oranges. Have a look:

In the least episode, the fans saw how the contestants indulged in the nomination task for the girls called BB Bank, in which the ladies were divided into two teams and each team was given aTijori which they had to fill through the money from the boys.

The fans will also witness a fight between Asim and Rashami over food. Have a look:

 

After the nomination task, team A's Rashami and Mahira got nominated while Devoleena who is the Queen Of The House was declared safe.

