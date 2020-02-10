Here's the first glimpse of Bigg Boss 13's winners trophy

Bigg Boss 13 winners trophy

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its grand finale and the excitement is building up. the season has been one of the most successful seasons ever. While fans are cheering their favourite contestant to take the winner's trophy home, the first glimpse of the this season's BB trophy is out. Thew picture of the trophy shows it placed on a red table while two big 'Bs' are studded with shining crystals.

So, who is going to take this trophy home? Out of the remaining contestants in the house that include the name of Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai, one will be evicted in a mid eviction. This will leave the other six in the race to take this beautiful trophy home.

Bigg Boss 13 got a five-week extension and the housemates have been locked inside the house for over four months. The finale week will see the preparations for the grand finale. Contestants will be reliving their moments spent in the BB house as they inch closer to end of the season.

Monday's episode will be Bigg Boss 13's last Vaar episode.