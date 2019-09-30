Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 LIVE updates: House ‘Maalkin’ Ameesha Patel makes housemates play a game to win ration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM House ‘Maalkin’ Ameesha Patel makes housemates play a game to win ration

Salman Khan’s most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun on the small screens. Fans had been waiting for the show to comeback for a long time and the buzz around it made it even more difficult for the fans to wait. After the premiere episode of the show, viewers are expecting a lot of drama and chaos from this season. A few of the contestants have already given a sneak peek about how they will not be letting go away easily. The premiere episode itself witnessed a few fights and group debates. Now that the contestants have begun their Day 1 in the Bigg Boss 13 house, let’s tell you what all is happening in the show with them.

