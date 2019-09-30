Bigg Boss 13: Know about first luxury budget task introduced by ‘Malkin’ Ameesha Patel

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 began with a bang on September 29 with the host Salman Khan welcoming the celebrity contestants of the show. The fans were happy to know about the concept of the show this season of including only the celebrities this year. And now everyone can’t wait to know what’s happening inside the house on the first day. Well, various videos have been doing rounds showing Ameesha Patel entering the house and later the contestants performing the task. But what is it all about?

Actress Ameesha Patel who gave a sizzling performance last night revealed that she will be the ‘Malkin’ aka landlady of the house. She is expected to reveal some juicy secrets about the contestants and add the much-needed twist. But before all of that, the hottie entered the house and introduced the first luxury budget task of the house.

As per a video doing rounds on the internet, the task seems to be super fun and is expected to bring the contestants close to each other. Ameesha enters the house and tells everyone that they will have to earn their ration. She says that there are a lot of items tat the contestants can get for themselves but before that they will have to play a game with a twist. She further explains the game and says that a contestant has to pick an item from their mouth and forward it to another contestant.

Ameesha further says that the contestants will get ten minutes under which the maximum number of items they will pass will be theirs. Have a glimpse at what’s going to happen tonight.

Talking about the contestants, we have Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Sidharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga, and Asim Riaz.

