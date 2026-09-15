Aamrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij clash over kitchen duties in Bigg Boss 20, latter ends up walking away, crying

The Bigg Boss 20 house sees another argument over kitchen duties, this time involving Aamrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij. In the upcoming episode, the two contestants are seen disagreeing over the food being prepared and how the kitchen is being managed. The conversation soon turns heated, with Mahhi eventually walking away.

Aamrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij argue over kitchen duties

The disagreement begins with Mahhi giving her inputs about the food and its preparation. Aamrapali, who is part of the group handling the kitchen, does not appear to agree with her intervention. Aamrapali argues that if a particular group has been given responsibility for the kitchen, they should be allowed to manage it without constant interference. The discussion continues as both contestants put forward their views.

The argument then becomes more direct. Mahhi tells Aamrapali, “You don’t exist to me,” before walking away from the conversation. Aamrapali, however, continues to make her point. She brings the discussion back to the quantity of food being prepared and served to the housemates.

Aamrapali raises questions about food quantity

During the exchange, Aamrapali says, “When she cooks, 16 people barely get food to eat.” Her comment appears to be in response to the discussion around how much food is being prepared for the contestants. The argument remains centred on the kitchen and the responsibilities assigned to those managing it. While Mahhi chooses to leave the conversation, Aamrapali continues to defend her approach.

Kitchen duties have previously been a source of disagreements in the Bigg Boss house, with contestants often having different opinions about food, portions and the division of work. The latest argument adds another conflict to the ongoing dynamics among the housemates.

Mahhi walks away from the argument

Mahhi's decision to walk away brings the heated exchange to an end in the promo. Aamrapali is seen continuing to speak about the issue, making it clear that she stands by what she has said. It remains to be seen whether the disagreement ends there or affects the equation between the two contestants in the coming episodes.

Watch the promo here:

With the housemates sharing daily responsibilities, the kitchen could continue to be a point of conflict as the season progresses.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

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