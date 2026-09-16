Isha Rikhi talks to Kanika Mann about separation in BB20, claims she was cheated on 'emotionally, physically'

Isha Rikhi has opened up about her past relationship in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. While talking to fellow contestant Kanika Mann, the actress hinted at the challenges she faced in the relationship and claimed that she was cheated on "emotionally" and "physically".

For the unversed, before entering the Bigg Boss 20 house, Isha Rikhi announced her separation from singer-rapper Badshah after a short marriage. However, in the recent episode, she was seen talking to Kanika Mann and appeared to hint at the reason behind their separation.

Isha Rikhi talks to Kanika Mann about separation in Bigg Boss 20

In episode 10 of Bigg Boss 20, Isha was seen talking to Kanika Mann in the garden area about being betrayed in a relationship. Although she did not directly mention her separation from Badshah, she appeared to refer to her past relationship while sharing her experience. Isha said, "If someone comes and tells me that Kanika is a certain way, I won't believe them until I see it for myself. I'm the same way in a relationship. If someone tells me something, I ask them to show me proof or simply leave me alone. But when it ended, I got to know, yahan toh kat gaya."

Sharing the promo video, JioHotstar Reality wrote, " isharikhi ke past ke baare me @officialkanikamann ne puche kayi sawal! Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje @jiohotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par (sic)." Take a look"

When Kanika further asked whether she had been cheated on physically or emotionally, Isha replied, "All of them. Woh jo beech mein latakna hota hai na, uss situation mein mere liye phasna bahut toxic ho jaata hai. It was like I am saying you are my best friend and giving you all best friend feels. I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend. All of these things I am doing in private circle kyunki teri aur bhi bahut best friends hain."

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