Gaurav Khanna unfollows Akanksha Chamola a day after she unfollowed him on Instagram, leaves out couple posts

TV actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has unfollowed Akanksha Chamola on Instagram, a day after she made the same move on the social media platform. Akanksha had also removed photos featuring Gaurav from her profile. The latest development has once again brought attention to the couple's relationship.

Neither Gaurav nor Akanksha has made a fresh public statement about the change in their social media activity. However, both actors now unfollowing each other has prompted renewed discussion among fans and followers.

Gaurav Khanna unfollows Akanksha Chamola on Instagram

Akanksha unfollowed Gaurav on Instagram yesterday and removed pictures featuring him from her profile. Now on September 14, 2026, Gaurav has now unfollowed Akanksha as well. However, he has not removed any of the couple posts of the two. The move marks a change in their social media activity. Until now, Gaurav had continued to follow Akanksha on Instagram despite her earlier decision to unfollow him. Photos featuring Akanksha had also remained on his profile.

(Image Source : GAURAV KHANNA'S INSTAGRAM)Gaurav Khanna unfollows Akanksha Chamola, leaves out pictures

What Akanksha Chamola said about their separation

The relationship between Gaurav and Akanksha had come under scrutiny during Akanksha's appearance on Lock Upp 2. During the reality show, Akanksha said that she and Gaurav had been living separately for around a year and were planning to initiate divorce proceedings. She described the decision as mutual and said there was no animosity between them.

Akanksha also explained that their priorities and desires had changed over time. While the two continued to communicate, she said they were not compatible as partners. Gaurav later visited Akanksha during her stint on Lock Upp. The two also discussed the public interest in their relationship and the speculation surrounding their status.

Gaurav Khanna has not commented on the latest move

Gaurav has not officially addressed his decision to unfollow Akanksha. He had also not publicly responded to the speculation surrounding their relationship before making the Instagram change.

Akanksha, meanwhile, had already taken down photos featuring Gaurav from her profile before the mutual unfollow. Reports have also suggested that she is currently staying with her parents in Mumbai and plans to move into a new home.

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Akanksha Chamola unfollows Gaurav Khanna amid divorce row, removes their pictures from Instagram