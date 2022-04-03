Bharti Singh announces birth of baby boy, Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali congratulate her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI.LAUGHTERQUEEN Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya welcomed their baby boy and announced the news on social media

Highlights Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya have started a new phase of their married life by becoming parents

TV celebs like Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali and many others congratulated the couple

Bharti Singh and Harsh have welcomed a baby boy

'Laughter Queen' Bharti Singh took to social media to announce the birth of her baby boy. In a sweet picture, she and her husband pose together. In the caption to her post, Bharti wrote, "It’s a BOY (sic)."

Harsh took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture from their pregnancy photoshoot. "It's a boy!' he captioned the picture. Hina Khan wrote in the comments section, "Many congratulations guys (sic)." Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz wrote, "Finally! Congratulations to both of you (sic)." Jay Bhanushali, Jasmin Bhasin, Delnaaz Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Pratik Sehajpal, Abhishek Nigam, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Aditya Singh and many others jumped into the comments section to congratulate the couple on this new step in their lives.

Bharti, 35, got married to Harsh in 2017. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year. The duo currently host two shows together, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and Khatra Khatra Khatra.