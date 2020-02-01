Akshay Kumar’s Man vs Wild shoot photos LEAKED, actor gets clicked with forest officials

Akshay Kumar’s Man vs Wild shoot photos LEAKED

Leading Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar filmed a Discovery channel programme with host Bear Grylls in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Thursday. He is the third Indian celebrity to feature on the show after PM Narendra Modi and superstar Rajiniknath. "Yes, Akshay Kumar shot for a day in Bandipur on Thursday for a Discovery channel programme," Chief Wildlife Warden Sanjay Mohan told IANS. While the fans are already excited for the episode to air on TV, few photos from the shoot have already been leaked online.

In the viral photos, Akshay is seen sporting an Army tee with Khaki cargo pants and got clicked with the forest officials. Check out the photos here-

The Discovery channel had sought permission for shooting between January 28 and January 30. The actual shooting with the actors, Rajinikanth and Kumar, was only for one day each on Tuesday and Thursday. "The Discovery team had come to my office. We told them they would have to follow the rules strictly. If they fail to abide by the norms, we will cancel the shooting," said Mohan.

The permission is needed from the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and others.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 sq km national park, was formed by integrating forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park, which was established in 1941, and was later enlarged to its current size in the Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru. The tiger reserve lists 28 species of mammals, including Royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, leopard, bonnet macaque, Indian pipistrelle and barking deer.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T. Balachandra said the channel paid Rs 10 lakh for four days of shooting. The forest department didn't charge Discovery anything more than the usual fees, Mohan said.

