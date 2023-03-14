After tying knot, Vivian Dsena to play the lead role in a new show? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVIANDSENA Vivian Dsena to play the lead role in a new show

Vivian Dsena is one of the most prominent and good looking actors in the tinsel town. He is well-known for his roles as Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Rishabh Kundra in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Harman Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He recently made headlines when news of his second marriage surfaced. The actor has been out of the spotlight for quite some time, but he is about to make a comeback with a new show.

The actor is reportedly going to star in a show with a strong social impact that will be helmed by Seema and Sudhir Sharma. A source informed ETimes, "We are not at liberty to divulge much about the show, but all I can say is that the social cause highlighted in the show will be strong and relevant. Vivian will yet again play a knight in shining armour. While he is on board and the rest of the casting is underway. We plan to go on floors by mid-April."

Vivian Dsena's love life

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena has discovered love again a few years after his divorce. Earlier, the actor was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple divorced legally in December 2021 after separating amicably in December 2017. According to sources, Vivian, who was dating Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, has taken their relationship to the next level and married her. The couple first met when Nouran contacted Vivian for an interview, and they have been dating for over four years.

Earlier, in a previous conversation with Bombay Times, Vivian revealed his connection with Nouran Aly. He said, "Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her."

Latest Entertainment News