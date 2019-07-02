Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Hunt for Dayaben put on hold, is Disha Vakani returning?

TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of the audience for quite some time now. It will complete duration of 11 years eleven successful years on July 28, 2019. Each and every character of the show holds a special significance be it Jethalal, Dayaben or Taarak Mehta. The show has also made its mark on the popularity charts and makes it to the list of top 5 shows every week on the BARC TRP charts.

The show recently came in the limelight when the lead actress Disha Vakani went on a maternity break in September 2017 and even after two years, she did not return. There were reports that the makers sent the actress an ultimatum post which they decided to put an end to her association with the show by looking out for a new face for the role of Dayaben. The auditions even began but now as per TellyChakkar’s report, the search has been halted.

The reports state that the makers don’t want Disha to return on the show. Instead, they are looking out for a popular face who can play the role with ease and perfection and that is the reason why they are not in a rush. Moreover, the makers are planning a grand celebration on the occasion of eleven years completion. Previously, it was being said that 'Papad Pol' actress Ami Trivedi will play the role of Dayaben in the show. However, they were refuted.

