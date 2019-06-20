BARC TRP Report Week 24: Taarak Mehta to KumKum Bhagya, here is the list of top 5 TV shows of the week

Just like every week, BARC has finally released the TRPs for week 24, 2019 and the list will sound somewhat like the last week. The top spot last week was grabbed by Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya which remained constant this time. The shocking thing about this list was the slip of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s position from the list of top 5 Television shows.

Check out the list of top TV shows that made their mark this week.

1. Kundali Bhagya

The show that happens to be the spin-off of Ekta Kapoor’s cult shows KumKum Bhagya grabbed the first position yet again. The fans of the show are in awe of the on-screen couple Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

2. KumKum Bhagya

KumKum Bhagya happens to be one of the constant shows on the list. Yet again, it grabbed the second position. There was a time when the TRP’s of the show went down later which the makers decided to bring in Naina Singh and Mugdha Chaphekar as Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia’s daughters.

3. Super Dancer Chapter 3

One of the popular dance reality shows of the small screen, Super Dancer Chapter 3 is moving close to its finale and maintaining good numbers.

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

The comedy show is one of the longest running shows on the small screen. The show bagged the 8th spot on the list last week but its position rose to 4th spot this time.

5. Tujhse Hai Raabta

Daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta featuring Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim in the lead role was at the 7th spot last week but this time, it went up to the 5th position.