  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Kartik and Naira finally unite in hospital?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Kartik and Naira finally unite in hospital?

Kartik and Naira come really close to meeting each other in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Naira is in Udaipur for Kairav's treatment where the whole incident will take place. Will they both finally unite?

New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2019 19:37 IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Kartik and Naira finally unite in hospital? 

In the last episodes of the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we know how Naira (Shivangi Josi) decides to leave for Udaipur along with Lisa and Kairav. A major drama is soon going to take place as Kairav catches a glimpse of Kartik (Mohsin Khan), who is also present at the hospital at the same time. He rushes to meet him. Will the father-daughter duo unite? Will Kartik and Naira come together? It will only be unveiled in the upcoming episodes. Till then, have a look at the video below:

