Who was Spandana and what happened to her? All about Vijay Raghavendra's wife

Kannada star Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra died on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest while she was on vacation in Bangkok. India TV has learned that Spandana had low blood pressure while she was on her way back to her hotel room after shopping. Her body will be brought to Bangalore by tomorrow and the family will proceed to her last rites.

The deceased was rushed to a local hospital after she complained of chest pain on Sunday night.

Who was Spandana Raghavendra?

Not many know that Spandana Raghavendra acted in Ravichandran's film Apoorva in 2016. She also produced her husband's films. Spandana was an alumnus of Stella Maris College in Bengaluru and MES College in Kerala. Apart from acting and producing films, she was also an impeccable dancer. Her brother Rakshith Shivaram is an advocate who was a Congress candidate in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

The daughter of retired DK Shivaraman, Spandana hailed from Belthangadi in Dakshina Kannada and resided in Bangalore with her husband. She tied the knot with Vijay Raghavendra in 2007 and the couple had a son. Vijay is the eldest son of producer SA Chinne Gowda and is the cousin of actors Shiva Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Raghavendra Rajkumar.

A few days back, Vijay Raghavendra shared a family photo on Instagram on Sapandana's birthday. He also shared another heartfelt picture with his family and wrote, "A sea of joy. Our housemate."

