Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana

Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra's wife Spandana Raghavendra passed away. This news has sent shockwaves among her family and the Sandalwood industry. She breathed her while holidaying in Bangkok. The star wife died of a heart attack at a hospital in the stated location when she returned to her room after shopping. Her body will reach Banglore by tomorrow (August 07). For the unversed, Spandana acted in a guest role in Apoorva movie which was released in 2016.

Hailing from Bangalore, she married Vijay Raghavendra in 2007. The couple then became parents to a son named Shaurya. The unfortunate struck just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary. Several reports stated that Spandana was complaining about the chest pain after which she was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it and passed away on Monday.

Necessary arrangements to fly the body of the deceased back to Bangalore are being made, after which her last rites will take place.

ALSO READ: Who was Spandana and what happened to her? All about Vijay Raghavendra's wife

Not many know that Spandana Raghavendra acted in Ravichandran's film Apoorva in 2016. She also produced her husband's films. Spandana was an alumnus of Stella Maris College in Bengaluru and MES college in Kerala. Apart from acting and producing films, she was also an impeccable dancer. Her brother Rakshith Shivaram is an advocate who was a Congress candidate in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Latest Entertainment News