Influencer uses AI to look like Sushant Singh Rajput, leaves fans furious

Amid the advancement of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) is proving to be a powerful source in both professional and personal lives. Social media influencers are not shying away from using AI to enhance their content. In this episode, an influencer recently irked internet users. But, why?

An Instagram user donim.ayaan1513 shared videos on his handle wherein he used AI tools to look like the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. If you are an avid user of social media, you might have landed on his profile. The influencer pretends to be the doppelganger of the late actor and creates videos of the actor's songs. He enjoys over 95K followers on the platform and has an uncanny resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Watch the viral video here:

The videos did not go well with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who disapproved of him using AI tools for the same. One fan wrote, "Logon k emotions ke sath mat khelo , sushant k fans abhi tak sushant ko bhul nahi paye hain isliye uske jaisa face banakar logo ko bevkuf bana rahe ho , show your own talent bro sushant k naam se apna Dukan mat chalao for kind your information SUSHANT sirf ak hi hain aur vahi hamesha rahega na uske jaisa koi tha ,na koi hain aur na koi hoga." Another user wrote, "Don't you disturb. Sushant Singh sar jaisa koi Nahin."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Born in Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput emerged as one of the finest actors of Bollywood with his performances in films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, among many others. Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai residence following which his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by three central agencies—Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Enforcement Directorate. Chakraborty was later found not guilty.

