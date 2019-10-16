Image Source : YOUTUBE Vijay's Bigil becomes most liked Indian film trailer

Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara has been making huge headlines ever since its inception. The Bigil trailer was recently released on October 12 and, created huge buzz everywhere. Now, it has added another feather in its cap. Bigil has become the most liked Indian film trailer of all times with over 2.9 million likes on YouTube.

Bigil is said to be the most expensive film to release in Tamil cinema after Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0. The trailer of the film itself is expected to set records. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and revealed about the same. He tweeted, "The Budget of #Bigil is ₹ 180 Crs.. It's the 2nd Most Expensive Tamil movie after #2Point0".

Bigil went on floors in January, and has been majorly shot in a specially-erected football stadium set at the EVP Studios in Chennai. Others who have been brought on board for this film apart from Thalapathy Vijay include Nayanthara as the lead actress, Jackie Shroff as the antagonist. Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anandraj, Indhuja Ravichandran, Varsha Bollamma to name a few.

The film is presented by AGS Entertainment and is, expected to hit the screens on October 27, 2019.

