Veteran Telugu Screenwriter Sri Ramana passes away at 70

Veteran screenwriter Sri Ramana passed away at the age of 70 due to a prolonged illness. The renowned screenwriter, who had a deep connection with the Indian film industry, left behind an indelible mark with his remarkable storytelling abilities. Sri Ramana's demise has left a void in the hearts of his fans and the film fraternity. Known for his exemplary work, he was celebrated for his contributions to the world of cinema. The loss of such a talented writer is truly irreplaceable.

In addition to his exemplary screenwriting skills, Sri Ramana was recognised as a distinguished writer and journalist. One of his notable works is the screenplay of 'Mithunam' (2012), which earned him widespread acclaim. Starring the talented singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam and Lakshmi, this romantic drama was adapted from Ramana's own novel of the same name. The film garnered further recognition by winning the esteemed Nandi Award presented by the state government.

Among his many notable writings are compelling stories such as 'Joki Jyoti', 'Sri Chanel', 'Pandari', and 'Mogali Rekulu'. Sri Ramana's legacy as a screenwriter, writer, and journalist will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the Telugu film industry and literary landscape.

Born in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Ramana rose to fame through his engaging articles in a weekly magazine. Displaying his versatility, he also contributed satirical pieces to many more magazines, adopting the pen name Akshara Thuneeram. Known by the moniker Sri Ramana, his true identity bore the name Kamaraja Rama Rao.

