'Severe action will be ..,' Trisha Krishnan fires back at AV Raju's controversial comment | Watch Video

Recently, former leader of AIADMK political party AV Raju has given a controversial statement regarding Ponniyin Selvan actor Trisha Krishnan. The actor did not let the matter just blow off in the air. Trisha has warned of legal action against AV Raju in a few gestures.

Recently AV Raju was expelled from the AIADMK party. After this, he has given such a statement regarding Trisha Krishnan, which has created a stir on and off social media. It is being told that while making controversial remarks on Trisha, AV Raju has said, ''The actress was called to an MLA's resort, for which she was also given a huge amount.'' In this way, AV Raju has made serious allegations against Trisha. Now Trisha Krishnan's reaction to this statement has come to light. She has made the latest tweet on her official X handle.

Trisha reacts to AV Raju's statement

Expressing anger over AV Raju's statement, Trisha has written - "It is even more disgusting to see again and again low life and disgusting human beings, who can stoop to any level to get attention. Rest assured, necessary and serious action will be taken. Now whatever needs to be said and done will be done by the legal department only on my behalf.

In this way, Trisha Krishnan has given a strong warning to AV Raju without taking his name. Not only this, South Cinema director Cheran has also expressed his displeasure over AV Raju's statement and termed the politician's statement baseless.

However, this is not the first time, that actor Trisha Krishnan had to face something like this. Last year, her co-star in Leo, Mansoor Ali Khan, made indecent remarks about the actress, which has been a cause of controversy for a long time. A case was registered against Mansoor Ali Khan in Nungambakkam, Tamil Nadu in the Trisha Krishnan case. According to the news of Hindustan Times, the actor appeared before the police and apologized, but through a cryptic post.

