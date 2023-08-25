THIS Marathi movie is the first Indian film to win National Film Awards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shyamchi Aai

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on August 24 during a press conference at the National Media Center in New Delhi. This year, the Hindi film industry along with regional films gained recognition at the prestigious award. But, do you know Shyamchi Aai was the first film in the Marathi language that was awarded the National Films Award in 1954?

Shyamchi Aai is the first film to win the National Film Awards

Written and directed by Acharya Atre, the film starred the late Vanamal Devi, Madhav Vaze, and Dauanna Joshi. The film marked the acting debut of Vaze and the third film of Devi. Based on the book of the same name written by Sane Guruji, the film won the Golden Lotus Award for Best Film at the 1st National Film Awards.

The film was produced by Acharya Atre himself and traced the story of a boy Shyam and his bond with his mother. The film talks about Shyam's and upbringing by his mother and how he never forgot his principles, even when he faced poverty. However, the film has a sad ending with Shyam's mother passing away due to illness.

Shyamchi Aai also featured Sunil Godbole and Kishor Mahabole in important roles and is available on YouTube for free.

Meanwhile, multiple artists from both Hindi and regional cinema have been announced as the winners of the National Film Awards 2023. While Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Uddham won the National Film Award for the Best Hindi Film, Urmila Kothare's Ekda Kay Zala bagged the Award for the Best Marathi Film.

Best Mishing Film- Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film- Anur

Best Bengali Film- Kalkkoho

Best Hindi Film- Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film- 777 Charlie

Best Gujarati Film- Chello Show

Best Maithili Film- Samanantar

Best Marathi Film- Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film- Home

Special Jury Award- Shershaah

