Tamil actor Visweswara Rao dies at 62 due to cancer

The sudden death of actor Visweswara Rao has shocked the film industry and fans alike. The actor took his last breath on Wednesday. He died at the age of 62 due to cancer. Visweswara Rao gained popularity by acting in many serials apart from movies. He became famous for playing supporting actors and comedy characters in many films. In particular, Visweswara Rao played the role of actress Laila's father in the movie Pitamagan starring actor Surya.

While his body is scheduled to be cremated tomorrow, it has been kept at his home in Sirusheri today for the public and film industry friends to pay their respects.

Visweswara Rao's career

Visweswara Rao has acted in various films as a comic character and Gunasithra actor in Tamil and Telugu films. He started acting in films as a child star at the age of six. He has acted in more than 150 films only as a child star. Rao, who has acted in more than 350 films in his lifetime. died at the age of 62.

